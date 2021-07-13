Yemassee Police Department searching for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from Yemassee.

The Yemassee Police Department is searching for 31-year-old Cayce James Barnhill who was last seen on Saturday near the Love’s Travel Stops convenience store in Yemassee.

Officers say Barnhill drives a white CRV with South Carolina tag SLR879. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

