Yemassee Police Department searching for missing man

The Yemassee Police Department is searching for 31-year-old Cayce James Barnhill who was last...
The Yemassee Police Department is searching for 31-year-old Cayce James Barnhill who was last seen on Saturday near the Love’s Travel Stops convenience store in Yemassee.(Yemassee Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man from Yemassee.

The Yemassee Police Department is searching for 31-year-old Cayce James Barnhill who was last seen on Saturday near the Love’s Travel Stops convenience store in Yemassee.

Officers say Barnhill drives a white CRV with South Carolina tag SLR879. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

