8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary manslaughter in the June 23 shooting death of a Westminster man.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WCSC/AP) — Investigators say an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old boy have been charged with killing a man who was shot with a rifle while cutting down brush in a South Carolina field.

Earlier this month, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office petitioned family court to charging the two children with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 62-year-old Danny Andrew Smith.

“After a consultation with the Solicitor’s Office, and based on the evidence obtained in our ongoing investigation, we believe that both juvenile males discharged a firearm in a reckless manner in the direction of Mr. Smith who was bush hogging on some family property,” Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said the weapon used was a .22 caliber rifle and was sent to the State Law Enforcement Division lab in Columbia.

Deputies responded to a property on Coffee Road in Westminster on June 23 to investigate Smith’s disappearance, Master Deputy Jimmy Watt said.

Smith’s wife told officers she had not been able to find him since he had gone out bush hogging in a field using a tractor.

She went to the property and heard the tractor running and saw it in a wooded area.

Deputies went to that wooded area and found Smith slumped over the steering wheel of the tractor unresponsive.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office confirmed Smith died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

“At this time, it is still undetermined which shot ultimately struck and killed Mr. Smith,” Crenshaw said. “However, based upon South Carolina law, the hand of one is the hand of all and that is why Family Court has been petitioned in regards to charging both juveniles with Involuntary Manslaughter.”

The sheriff said under South Carolina law, juveniles under the age of 10 cannot be detained, so both were remanded to the custody of the parents as judicial proceedings continue.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the two children because of their age.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

