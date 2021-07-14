SC Lottery
Charleston median home prices rise above US median price

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new report examining a historic rise in U.S. home prices states the median home price in the Charleston metropolitan area jumped more than 10% over the past year.

The data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals Charleston median home prices jumped from $281,370 in 2020 to $308,797.

New residential sales data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that the percentage of homes under $300,000 dipped to 35.4% in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of more than 46 percentage points from the third quarter of 2002 when 82% of new homes on the market cost less than $300,000.

While home prices are skyrocketing almost everywhere, some locations are experiencing the price surge more than others.

Researchers ranked metropolitan areas according to median home value. The report includes the difference in price from the national median, as well as the previous and projected 1-year change in price.

Charleston’s median $308,797 price tag is 9.7% above the national median of $281,370.

The median household income is $63,649, the report states.

