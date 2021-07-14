Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say officers are conducting a death investigation in West Ashley Tuesday night.

According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a deceased man. The incident location is off of Bees Ferry Road near Bolton’s Landing Apartments.

Emergency dispatch operators received the initial call about the incident at 5:55 p.m.

Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

