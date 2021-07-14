SC Lottery
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley

According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a deceased man.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say officers are conducting a death investigation in West Ashley Tuesday night.

According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a deceased man. The incident location is off of Bees Ferry Road near Bolton’s Landing Apartments.

Emergency dispatch operators received the initial call about the incident at 5:55 p.m.

Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

