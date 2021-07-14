Coastal Carolina’s Abney Drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina right-handed pitcher Alaska Abney was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 15th round (456th overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft on Tuesday, July 13.

In three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Abney has been a mainstay on the mound for the Chants, particularly late in games. Last season, predominately as a closer, Abney went 3-2 with five saves and a 4.99 ERA over 22 appearances and three starts. The junior hurler fanned 68 batters over 48.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .250 batting average against him on the season.

Over his three years in Teal, Abney has posted an 8-6 record with eight saves and a 4.86 ERA. He has appeared in 59 games, making just three starts, and struck out 131 batters compared to just 44 walks over 107.1 innings pitched. He has also held opponents to a .249 batting average, which ranks 16th in CCU history, and allowed only 58 earned runs overall.

His career average of 10.98 for strikeouts per nine innings ranks third all-time in program history, behind only Mike Morrison (11.17) and Mark Clemson (11.10), while his eight saves are tied for 13th in Coastal’s career annals.

Teammate Parker Chavers was selected as the 214th overall pick in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.