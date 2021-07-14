SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina’s Abney Drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft

Alaska Abney was drafted in the 15th round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Alaska Abney was drafted in the 15th round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina right-handed pitcher Alaska Abney was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 15th round (456th overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft on Tuesday, July 13.

In three seasons at Coastal Carolina, Abney has been a mainstay on the mound for the Chants, particularly late in games. Last season, predominately as a closer, Abney went 3-2 with five saves and a 4.99 ERA over 22 appearances and three starts. The junior hurler fanned 68 batters over 48.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .250 batting average against him on the season.

Over his three years in Teal, Abney has posted an 8-6 record with eight saves and a 4.86 ERA. He has appeared in 59 games, making just three starts, and struck out 131 batters compared to just 44 walks over 107.1 innings pitched. He has also held opponents to a .249 batting average, which ranks 16th in CCU history, and allowed only 58 earned runs overall.

His career average of 10.98 for strikeouts per nine innings ranks third all-time in program history, behind only Mike Morrison (11.17) and Mark Clemson (11.10), while his eight saves are tied for 13th in Coastal’s career annals.

Teammate Parker Chavers was selected as the 214th overall pick in the seventh round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.

Most Read

The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
Police say Maryuri Velasquez, 15, went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday...
North Charleston Police search for missing teenage girl

Latest News

Summerville alum Daniel Lloyd was drafted by Baltimore on Tuesday
Summerville alum Daniel Lloyd drafted by Orioles
RJ Petit threw a complete game shutout as CSU beat Longwood on Friday
CSU’s Petit selected by Detroit Tigers in 2021 MLB Draft
Clemson baseball
Four Tigers Selected in MLB Draft on Tuesday
The Citadel Football
Game Times Announced for The Citadel’s 2021 Home Games