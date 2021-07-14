CSU’s Petit selected by Detroit Tigers in 2021 MLB Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern junior pitcher RJ Petit was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday afternoon.

One of the most decorated players in program history, Petit was a two-time First Team All-Big South honoree, a two-time Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year and a 2019 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American. For his CSU career, Petit owns a 9-5 reccord with a 2.64 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129.1 innings pitched. He was a two-time conference pitcher of the week and was named freshman of the week once.

Petit’s selection by Detroit comes after a 2021 season that saw the right-handed pitcher earn First Team All-Big South honors on the mound. Petit was second in the Big South in earned run average (2.79), second in opposing batting average (.223), third in innings pitched (84.0) and fourth in strikeouts (75).

A model of consistency on the mound, Petit had 10 starts of 6.0 innings or greater during the 2021 season and also notched a pair of double-digit strikeouts games, highlighted by a career-best 11 punchouts against Presbyterian on March 26. He threw a complete game, four-hit shutout against Longwood on March 5 that saw him also earn Big South Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance.

Petit made two relief appearances during the shortened 2020 season, posting a 1.80 ERA in 5.0 innings pitched. He made 20 appearances during his freshman season, finishing the year with a 3-0 record and a 2.45 ERA in 40.1 innings pitched. Petit had 50 strikeouts during that season compared to just 20 walks and was a First Team All-Big South selection. He was also named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Petit was the 405th overall pick in the draft and the first Buccaneer to be taken in the MLB Draft since Cody Smith was selected in the 39th round by the Pirates in 2018. He is the highest selection since 2013, when Ryan Gunther was a 12th-round pick by the Braves.

All-Time Charleston Southern MLB Draft Picks

Year - Name, Position, Team (Round, Pick)

2001 - Matt Coene, LHP, Tigers (2nd, 65)

2004 - R.J. Swindle, RHP, Red Sox (14th, 425)

2005 - Bobby Parnell, P, Mets (9th, 269)

2010 - Tyler Thornburg, RHP, Brewers (3rd, 96)

2011 - Ali Williams, P, Royals (34th, 1026)

2013 - Ryan Gunther, P, Braves (12th, 373)

2014 - Alex Tomasovich, SS, Cubs (20th, 589)

2014 - Bobby Ison, OF, Indians (21st, 638)

2015 - Andrew Tomasovich, LHP, Athletics (21st, 638)

2017 - Chris Singleton, OF, Cubs (19th, 585)

2018 - Cody Smith, RHP, Pirates (39th, 1164)

2021 - RJ Petit, RHP, Tigers (14th, 405)