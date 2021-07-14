SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man accused of assaulting woman at Goose Creek bathroom

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Modesto Mazariegos Raudales on Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.(Berkeley Co. Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they have arrested a man who assaulted a woman and attempted to restrain her at a bathroom at a Goose Creek bar.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Modesto Mazariegos Raudales on Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree assault and battery, and kidnapping.

His arrest stems from an incident that happened on July 3 at the Heroes Pub on 1030 Red Bank Rd where deputies had responded to a disturbance call.

Employees told investigators that a woman had been assaulted by a man in the women’s bathroom.

The victim told deputies that she was assaulted by Raudales as she was leaving a bathroom stall. According to the victim, Raudales shoved a white rag into her face and grabbed her causing cuts to her neck and arm. She said as she tried to pull away, Raudales refused to let her go forcing her to tear away from his grip as kept trying to restrain her.

The victim said she was able to free herself and run out of the bathroom screaming as Raudales pursued her. A security staff member said he saw Raudales pursuing the victim and detained him.

A report states that Raudales was then ejected from the building then fled into the direction of a nearby mobile home park.

