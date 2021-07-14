Deputies: NC fugitive driving stolen car arrested following armed robberies in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fugitive wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Beaufort County following two armed robberies on Tuesday.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 41-year-old Ronnie Maynor of Orrum, North Carolina.

He was arrested at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the America’s Best Inn on Boundary Street. At 1:18 p.m., deputies said Maynor entered a nearby Shell Food Mart and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint but fled before getting any cash.

“Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Beaufort Police in searching the area for the subject but were unable to locate him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Then at 2:35 p.m., deputies responded to the Family Dollar on 791 Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island for an armed robbery. A report states in this robbery the suspect, later identified as Maynor, took cash from a register while holding a clerk at gunpoint.

“It was learned in the investigation that the subject in both robberies was one and the same and that he was driving a stolen vehicle out of Colleton County,” BCSO officials said.

At 3:35 p.m., a deputy found the suspect’s vehicle parked at America’s Best Inn in Beaufort. Beaufort Police then arrested Maynor and charged him with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was also charged as a fugitive from justice on an outstanding warrant for an armed robbery in North Carolina.

In addition, the sheriff’s office obtained warrants early Wednesday and charged Maynor with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime for the Family Dollar robbery. Maynor is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on $185,000 bond.

Officials with Beaufort Police reported they also arrested the following three accomplices in the Shell Food Mart robbery:

E’Nisha Robinson, 26, of St. Helena, was charged with Conspiracy. She is also being held on a pre-existing bench warrant in Family Court.

Dequam Youmans, 30, of Beaufort, was charged with Conspiracy. The Sheriff’s Office also charged Youmans with Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Alisha Hunt, 41, of Lumberton, N.C., was charged as a Fugitive from Justice.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, all four remained confined at the detention center and could face additional charges,” the sheriff’s office said.

E’Nisha Robinson, Dequam Youmans, and Alisha Hunt. (BCSO)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.