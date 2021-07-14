FBI asks for help identifying man in child sexual exploitation case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI released a photo of a man they are trying to identify who they believe may be able to help identify a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man, whom the FBI has labeled as John Doe 44, was shown in a video with the child recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February. The data embedded in the video files indicated the files were produced prior to November of 2018, FBI Special Agent Don Wood said.

The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. (FBI)

The man has light brown hair and was wearing a navy blue t-shirt. Wood said he is heard speaking English in the video, but because of the age of the images, it is possible his appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

