SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Feds request search warrant for 4 men suspected of N. Charleston armored truck robbery

The search warrant says that law enforcement wants to inspect the phone records of James...
The search warrant says that law enforcement wants to inspect the phone records of James Sewell, Thomas Calhoun, Quantavius Murphy and Terry Pollard.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US District Court for the District of South Carolina is reviewing an application from law enforcement to search the phone and Snapchat records of four men suspected of a North Charleston armored truck robbery in January.

The search warrant says that law enforcement wants to inspect the phone records of James Sewell, Thomas Calhoun, Quantavius Murphy and Terry Pollard.

Authorities say they have sufficient cause to request these phone records and the records will clarify inconsistencies relating to the investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office says that North Charleston Police were first alerted to the robbery of an armored truck at 6:29 a.m. on January 16.

James Sewell was the driver of a Garda armored vehicle and said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. When questioned about inconsistencies in his story, attorneys say Sewell caved and admitted the robbery had been an inside job with two associates, Calhoun and Murphy.

The District Attorney’s office says Sewell did not name Pollard, but at the discovery of the inside nature of the crime, the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Once the FBI began to investigate, the District Attorney’s office says Sewell informed them that he intentionally withheld Pollard’s name during his initial Miranda interview. Officials say Sewell was hoping to rendezvous with Pollard at a later date.

The FBI has reason to believe all mobile communications made between the four men were over the secretive messaging app Snapchat, the District Attorney’s office said.

Because of this, they say they are seeking a search warrant for all four men’s phone records.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley
Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old...
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police: Missing woman found
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison

Latest News

The county’s Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, otherwise know as the...
Charleston Co. monthly opioid overdose rate doubles after 1 year
Racial Justice Network President Elder James Johnson (center) is calling for Ninth Circuit...
Group calls for solicitor to recuse herself in Jamal Sutherland death probe
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine