Feds request search warrant for 4 men suspected of N. Charleston armored truck robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US District Court for the District of South Carolina is reviewing an application from law enforcement to search the phone and Snapchat records of four men suspected of a North Charleston armored truck robbery in January.

The search warrant says that law enforcement wants to inspect the phone records of James Sewell, Thomas Calhoun, Quantavius Murphy and Terry Pollard.

Authorities say they have sufficient cause to request these phone records and the records will clarify inconsistencies relating to the investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office says that North Charleston Police were first alerted to the robbery of an armored truck at 6:29 a.m. on January 16.

James Sewell was the driver of a Garda armored vehicle and said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. When questioned about inconsistencies in his story, attorneys say Sewell caved and admitted the robbery had been an inside job with two associates, Calhoun and Murphy.

The District Attorney’s office says Sewell did not name Pollard, but at the discovery of the inside nature of the crime, the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved.

Once the FBI began to investigate, the District Attorney’s office says Sewell informed them that he intentionally withheld Pollard’s name during his initial Miranda interview. Officials say Sewell was hoping to rendezvous with Pollard at a later date.

The FBI has reason to believe all mobile communications made between the four men were over the secretive messaging app Snapchat, the District Attorney’s office said.

Because of this, they say they are seeking a search warrant for all four men’s phone records.

