Game Times Announced for The Citadel’s 2021 Home Games

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Department of Athletics announced the kickoff times for the Bulldogs’ six home games this fall.

The Citadel will open its home schedule on Sept. 11 when it welcomes Charleston Southern for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The contest will serve as Military Appreciation, as well as the first of two Homecomings this season. This is a makeup for not having a Homecoming due to the pandemic, and will be the reunion for the classes ending in ‘0 and ‘5.

The Bulldogs follow it up with a 6 p.m. kickoff against North Greenville on Sept. 18.

Following a bye week, The Citadel welcomes VMI to Johnson Hagood Stadium for Parents’ Weekend on Oct. 2. The Military Classic of the South is set to kick at 2 p.m.

The Citadel’s remaining two home games in October, Oct. 23 vs. Western Carolina and Oct. 30 against Mercer are also set for 2 p.m. The contest against the Bears is the Hall of Fame game.

The Bulldogs play their final home game on Nov. 13 against Wofford. This 2 p.m. contest is Homecoming for the classes ending in ‘1 and ‘6.

In addition, the Bulldogs’ season opener at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 2) will kick at 7 p.m., while the regular-season finale at Chattanooga (Nov. 20) is set for a 1:30 p.m. start.