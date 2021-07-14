SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Game Times Announced for The Citadel’s 2021 Home Games

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Department of Athletics announced the kickoff times for the Bulldogs’ six home games this fall.

The Citadel will open its home schedule on Sept. 11 when it welcomes Charleston Southern for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The contest will serve as Military Appreciation, as well as the first of two Homecomings this season. This is a makeup for not having a Homecoming due to the pandemic, and will be the reunion for the classes ending in ‘0 and ‘5.

The Bulldogs follow it up with a 6 p.m. kickoff against North Greenville on Sept. 18.

Following a bye week, The Citadel welcomes VMI to Johnson Hagood Stadium for Parents’ Weekend on Oct. 2. The Military Classic of the South is set to kick at 2 p.m.

The Citadel’s remaining two home games in October, Oct. 23 vs. Western Carolina and Oct. 30 against Mercer are also set for 2 p.m. The contest against the Bears is the Hall of Fame game.

The Bulldogs play their final home game on Nov. 13 against Wofford. This 2 p.m. contest is Homecoming for the classes ending in ‘1 and ‘6.

In addition, the Bulldogs’ season opener at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 2) will kick at 7 p.m., while the regular-season finale at Chattanooga (Nov. 20) is set for a 1:30 p.m. start.

Most Read

The confrontation between store employee Suhib Yousef, left, and David Wilson, right, was...
Court clears store employee of charges in deadly 2020 shooting of customer
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they’ve arrested a man after a woman...
Police: Man arrested after woman shot, killed in domestic incident
A suspicious package spotted near the first pillar of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday morning...
Police: Discarded liposuction machine prompted weekend Ravenel Bridge shutdown
Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryhand says decades worth of death records are missing in...
SC coroner missing decades of records, doesn’t know where bodies were kept
Police say Maryuri Velasquez, 15, went missing from her home at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday...
North Charleston Police search for missing teenage girl

Latest News

Summerville alum Daniel Lloyd was drafted by Baltimore on Tuesday
Summerville alum Daniel Lloyd drafted by Orioles
RJ Petit threw a complete game shutout as CSU beat Longwood on Friday
CSU’s Petit selected by Detroit Tigers in 2021 MLB Draft
Clemson baseball
Four Tigers Selected in MLB Draft on Tuesday
Alaska Abney was drafted in the 15th round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Coastal Carolina’s Abney Drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 2021 MLB Draft