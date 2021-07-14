SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows girl’s dragging from inside Kentucky school bus

By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A new video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a school bus in 2015.

The video surfaced as the civil trial began in Kentucky against Jefferson County Public Schools and bus driver Melinda Sanders.

WAVE 3 News obtained the video, which shows the girl’s backpack getting stuck on the closing door as Sanders continues looking forward.

EDITOR’S WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

From the moment the child is dragged, which her attorneys say was 1,147 feet, Sanders never notices. Another car is heard honking at the bus to get it to stop. At that point, Sanders realizes the girl had been dragged.

The video shows another student standing by Sanders as the incident occurs. The driver was later fired by the district after an investigation determined she did not watch as the child got off the bus, as required by the training drivers receive.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” the driver is heard saying. The video is expected to be presented during the trial.

The child, identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, the lawsuit states. She has had multiple surgeries.

Sanders testified as a witness during the trial on Tuesday. The lawsuit is asking for an undisclosed amount in damages.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley
Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old...
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police: Missing woman found
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison

Latest News

Five members of a Texas family were arrested for breaching the U.S. Capitol in January.
5 members of Texas family arrested in connection with Capitol riot
Cedar Rapids man training for 10,000 days straight
Man’s workouts hit 10,000 consecutive days
A health organization has been taking COVID-19 vaccine clinics to churches in rural areas to...
Health care agency takes vaccine clinics to church and jail to encourage vaccinations
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary...
8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, right, testifies before the Senate Banking...
Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate