Group calls for solicitor to recuse herself in Jamal Sutherland death probe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network held a news conference Wednesday outside the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office demanding she recuse herself in the investigation into a death at the Charleston County jail.

Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5 while in custody at the jail as detention deputies forcibly removed him from his cell so that he could attend a bond hearing on an assault charge. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has not yet reached a decision on whether to file criminal charges in Sutherland’s death, saying she is waiting for additional investigations to be complete.

“We believe the solicitor has lost all credibility,” Racial Justice Network President Elder James Johnson said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Johnson provided a copy of a letter he sent to the South Carolina Supreme Court Monday asking Chief Justice Donald Beatty to appoint a new solicitor to take over the Sutherland case.

“Solicitor Wilson has repeatedly stalled on high profile cases over the years including the case of nine members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church murdered in Charleston, South Carolina,” the letter states.

Johnson wrote that the “pattern of recent events leads us to believe that justice is being denied” in the Sutherland case.

Racial Justice Network calling on Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to step down from the #Sutherland case. Wilson missed her self-imposed deadline on whether or not charge the officers who tased Sutherland. #chsnews @Live5News pic.twitter.com/bnow2Xu6ET — Nick Reagan (@NickReaganLive5) July 14, 2021

Wilson initially said she expected to have the information necessary to determine whether criminal charges could be successfully prosecuted in court by the end of June. But during the last week of June, she said she would delay the decision further, saying she retained a board certified toxicologist to review Sutherland’s autopsy. She also said in a statement that her office had recently obtained additional evidence and conducted additional interviews that are relevant to our use of force expert’s review.

She did not say when a decision on criminal charges would come.

Attorney Mark Peper, who represents Sutherland’s family, said the family did not wish to comment on the news conference.

Wilson’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

