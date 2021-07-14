SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Health care agency takes vaccine clinics to church and jail to encourage vaccinations

A health organization has been taking COVID-19 vaccine clinics to churches in rural areas to...
A health organization has been taking COVID-19 vaccine clinics to churches in rural areas to offer people the chance to get vaccinated.(WIS/File)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGS, S.C. (WCSC) - Worshippers have been able to pray to a higher power for an end to the pandemic, and then get a vaccine to do their earthly part to make that happen.

A health organization has been taking COVID-19 vaccine clinics to churches in rural areas to offer people the chance to get vaccinated.

Seed Time To Harvest Behavioral Health Services is hosting another mobile vaccine clinic July 18 at 11:30 a.m. at McNeil Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located in the Longs community in Horry County. Staff members will be ready to administer vaccines as soon as the worship service ends.

The group has set up mobile vaccines at several churches and even jails and prisons during the pandemic.

The goal is to take the vaccine to those who want it, but might not be able to get to a clinic otherwise.

To see other vaccine events, click the link.

If your church or organization would like to request a mobile vaccine clinic, contact Seed Time To Harvest Behavioral Health Services at 1-888-403-8677 or 843-372-8085.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley
Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old...
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police: Missing woman found
Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement Tuesday morning at the Manning Reentry/Work...
SC governor praises program keeping former convicts from returning to prison

Latest News

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary...
8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death
New MUSC Health guidelines state masks were "strongly recommended but no longer required" for...
MUSC Health’s ‘new normal’ operations updated due to Delta variant concern
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Charleston Water System has openings for engineers and technicians