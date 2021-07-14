Health care agency takes vaccine clinics to church and jail to encourage vaccinations

LONGS, S.C. (WCSC) - Worshippers have been able to pray to a higher power for an end to the pandemic, and then get a vaccine to do their earthly part to make that happen.

A health organization has been taking COVID-19 vaccine clinics to churches in rural areas to offer people the chance to get vaccinated.

Seed Time To Harvest Behavioral Health Services is hosting another mobile vaccine clinic July 18 at 11:30 a.m. at McNeil Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located in the Longs community in Horry County. Staff members will be ready to administer vaccines as soon as the worship service ends.

The group has set up mobile vaccines at several churches and even jails and prisons during the pandemic.

The goal is to take the vaccine to those who want it, but might not be able to get to a clinic otherwise.

To see other vaccine events, click the link.

If your church or organization would like to request a mobile vaccine clinic, contact Seed Time To Harvest Behavioral Health Services at 1-888-403-8677 or 843-372-8085.

