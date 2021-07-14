SC Lottery
Isle of Palms leaders discuss changes to outdoor dining

On Wednesday, Isle of Palms leaders are discussing a possible extension to an outdoor dining exemption, set in place during the pandemic.(Live 5)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Many outdoor dining locations on the Isle of Palms could soon be here to stay.

On Wednesday, Isle of Palms leaders are discussing a possible extension to an outdoor dining exemption, set in place during the pandemic.

IOP Council Member Kevin Popson says extending the exemption could help the businesses make up for lost time.

Outdoor dining has become a lucrative addition for many local restaurants on the Isle of Palms.  It’s extra business that restaurant owners say they need to catch up after being shut down for months during the pandemic.

“It’s been crazy,” Sea Biscuit Café Head Chef Tyler Hunter said.  “We’ve been busier than ever. And I know that if it wasn’t for outdoor dining we wouldn’t be going as well as we would be.”

Prior to the pandemic, and the emergency ordinance being put in place, businesses could apply for an exception to have outdoor dining through the city. However back then, all exceptions were decided on a case-by-case basis.

While the current emergency ordinance is set to end, if the new ordinance is approved, it could stay in effect for 12 to 18 months according to the city administrator.

The IOP Planning Commission is set to discuss the ordinance further at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Real Property committee recommended the 18-month extension instead of permanently allowing outdoor dining earlier in the week.

