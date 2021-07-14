SC Lottery
Isolated showers and storms possible through the weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is sitting off the coast pumping in warm, humid air which will keep us with typical July weather. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s, falling into the low to mid 70s overnight. A few isolated storms are in the forecast on Thursday with highs near 90 degrees inland, mid 80s at the beaches. This activity will remain in the forecast into the weekend with highs in the low 90s each day. A cold front will approach late this weekend/early next week increasing the chance of showers and storms.

TROPICS: No development expected at this time.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog Overnight. Low 73.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 74.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 75.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

