Luxury beach front condos going up on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - You may see more development near Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island in the coming months.

The town approved the building of a new, high-end condo complex that has some park-goers asking questions about beach access and development in the natural areas of the island.

Town officials say this project was approved back in 2019 – though it stalled out last year because of the pandemic – and was approved with both beach access and the environment in mind. In fact, the original development plan was scaled back at the insistence of the town to lower the maximum height and limit the number of condos.

The project is being called The Cape and will be around 80 condos in six, four story buildings.

The town’s planning director says he’s heard the concerns but says every development is designed with nature in mind.

“Designing with nature is kind of that balance between environment and manmade structures and how those cohabitate and so all of our project reviews take that into consideration,” Taylor said.

The other big concern we have heard so much about this year is access to the beach. Taylor says the county park is on a leased property but it will not be impacted by this project - so beach access should not change.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.