Man arrested in shooting of 6 outside Detroit banquet hall

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man suspected in a drive-by shooting that left one dead and five others wounded at an unlicensed Detroit banquet hall has been arrested at a hospital where he was attempting to get treatment for a gunshot wound.

Detroit 2nd Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper says Wednesday that staff at the suburban hospital a few miles from the Chalmers Banquet Hall contacted police after the 30-year-old man checked in Tuesday.

He was arrested not long after interim Detroit Police Chief James White told reporters Tuesday afternoon they had identified a suspect who opened fire from a vehicle about 2 a.m. at people outside the banquet hall on the city’s east side.

At least one person outside the building returned fire at the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

