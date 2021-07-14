Mount Pleasant police offer Narcan, training

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they are giving away the opioid overdose reversal drug, Narcan, and teaching community members how to administer it.

The department says the program and training are in collaboration with the Charleston Center and Wake Up Carolina.

The training event will be presented by Charleston Center Opioid Treatment Program Administrator Caitlin Kratz, organizers say.

Participants are encouraged to come to the Town of Mt. Pleasant Municipal Complex, located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane. The training scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an overdose, the steps to administrating Narcan nasal spray, and how to save a life.

Those who complete the training may receive a free overdose prevention kit containing 2 Narcan nasal sprays, however police say to must register online in order receive free Narcan.

MPPD says this training is recommended for anyone at risk of an opioid overdose, friends, and family of someone at risk, healthcare providers, social services providers, law enforcement, and emergency response providers.

The event will be practicing CDC COVID guidelines and best practices, so organizers say face masks are required for attendance.

