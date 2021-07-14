MUSC Health’s ‘new normal’ operations updated due to Delta variant concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health is now operating under a new set of “normal” conditions across all of its facilities as safeguards against COVID-19 continue.

Those new guidelines included that masks were “strongly recommended but no longer required” for fully vaccinated care team members, patients and visitors and for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals with a history of prior COVID-19 infection.

However, as of July 12, MUSC Health officials said their policy had returned to “required masking for all care team members when in clinical areas” because of concerns about the Delta variant and increasing case numbers in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital system for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with a new policy established in April.

“Five individuals within MUSC Health were separated from the organization due to noncompliance. Employees were provided notification in April that this policy was going into place, with leaders and new hires going first, followed by everyone else in the organization ultimately needing to be vaccinated by June 30,” MUSC Public Affairs Director Health Woolwine said.

Officials said the terminations were a last resort for noncompliance.

In the meantime, visitation for admitted patients who are COVID-19 negative or recovered is still limited to no more than two at a bedside at any given time. However, MUSC Health has lifted restrictions on the list of people who can visit a patient.

“Visitors may now swap out an unlimited number of people as long as no more than two are present at the bedside,” MUSC recommendations stated.

Guidelines also recommend that all MUSC Health patients and visitors continue to make a good-faith effort to practice social distancing in public areas.

“Although these changes are in response to CDC guidance, high immunity within our care teams and low infection rates in our community, we continue to closely monitor the Delta variant and will adjust if the situation becomes critical,” MUSC recommendations stated.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.