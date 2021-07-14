One person detained following report of armed individual at Weapons Station
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston officials say one person has been detained following a report of an armed individual at the Weapons Station.
According to JBC officials, the incident happened on Wednesday and the suspect was quickly apprehended.
There were no injuries reported. Authorities said the incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.