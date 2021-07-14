RiverDogs Beat Augusta 8-5 in First Home Game of July

Charleston, SC — The Charleston RiverDogs played their first ten games of July on the road. The team made sure their return to the Holy City started on the right foot by beating the Augusta GreenJackets 8-5 on Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 5,271 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs 41st win of the season kept them in three-way tie for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The RiverDogs (41-18) didn’t wait long to put their first run on the board. Osleivis Basabe rolled a single up the middle with one out in the first inning and promptly stole second base on the next pitch. Logan Driscoll drove him in with a double into the left field corner moments later to put the home team on top 1-0. Augusta tied the game on Brandon Parker’s solo home run in the second inning.

Charleston used the long ball to regain the lead over the next couple innings. Diego Infante blasted a 3-0 fastball over the wall in right center in the third inning for a two-run home run that put the RiverDogs back in front 3-1. In the fourth, Alexander Ovalles and Garrett Hiott went back-to-back build the advantage to 5-1. The home run from Ovalles was his fifth of the season while Hiott’s was his first.

Ian Seymour, who started for the RiverDogs, departed having allowed one run in 4.0 strong innings with a career-high six strikeouts. However, the GreenJackets (28-32) jumped on the bullpen to pull even once more. Steffon Moore allowed a double and a single to put runners on the corners right away in the fifth and then walked the final three hitters he faced to make it 5-3. Hector Figueroa replaced him with the bases loaded and allowed a fielder’s choice RBI groundout and an RBI single that made it 5-5. He stranded runners on the corners by inducing a fly ball to center from Landon Stephens.

As they have done many times this season, the RiverDogs immediately answered in the bottom of the frame to take back momentum. Heriberto Hernandez made an Augusta error sting by lining a two-out, two-RBI single through the left side to put Charleston back on top 7-5 with two unearned runs. An RBI double from Alika Williams in the sixth was the final tally as the RiverDogs opened a three-run cushion.

Augusta brought the tying run to the plate in each of the final two innings against Angel Felipe, but the right-hander escaped trouble each time to post 2.0 scoreless innings. Figueroa earned the win by tossing 2.2 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and striking out three in the outing.

Hiott and Basabe paced the RiverDogs offense with three hits each. Hiott finished a double short of the cycle. Parker and Bryson Horne each finished with two hits to lead the GreenJackets.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs were honored to host the Congressional Medal of Honor Society at the game on Tuesday night. The Recipients of the Medal of Honor are in Charleston to present their 2020 and 2021 Citizen Honors Service Awards for Acts of Selfless Service at a dinner on Wednesday night. The team honored the Citizen Honors Award Honorees and the 18 Medal of Honor Recipients who were in attendance during each inning break. The crowd gave each individual a rousing ovation.

The teams are back at it on Wednesday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. LHP Luis Moncada (4-0, 1.54) will open the game on the mound for the RiverDogs. Augusta will counter with RHP Chad Bryant (0-1, 8.25). This week’s wicked deal is $5 Upper Reserved and Grandstand tickets for this Wicked Weed Wednesday game. Enter coupon code: WICKED5 to receive the discounted price.