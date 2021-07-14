SC Lottery
Road crews close Lowcountry lanes for maintenance

(Source: AP)(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Road maintenance crews say they will be closing lanes and asking drivers to be careful while they flag roads and inspect bridges across the Lowcountry.

Officials say work will be taking place on I-26 and also Highway 78 in Dorchester County.

Interstate 26

On I-26, crews say maintenance will be taking place from Wednesday evening into Friday morning.

CONSOR Engineers says they will be a consultant to the South Carolina Department of Transportation and they will be performing routine bridge inspections on I-26.

Weather permitting, CONSOR says they will be inspecting the Azalea Drive Overpass on I-26 starting Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. The engineering group says there will be a temporary lane closure on I-26 East between Dorchester Road and Cosgrove Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Westbound lanes will be closed between Dorchester Road and Cosgrove Avenue between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

CONSOR says they will also be doing inspections on I-26′s Eagle Drive Overpass Wednesday night. SCDOT will be temporarily closing a lane from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday on I-26 East between Midland Park Road and Aviation Avenue. They say they will be closing a westbound lane from 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Inspections will also be preformed on the Ashely Phosphate Road Overpass, but those will be from Thursday evening until Friday morning. CONSOR says there will be temporary lane closures on I-26 West between Exit 209A and Mile Marker 209. Engineers say those will start at 8 p.m. Thursday and extend until 5 a.m. Friday. An eastbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Highway 78

Dorchester County officials say they will close one lane on US Highway 78 in the middle of the day Thursday.

Crews will be preforming flagging operations and the county says they will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

The road closure takes place between Jedburg Road and Orangeburg Road, the county said.

