SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A’s principles after he heard that some Notre Dame students wanted to keep the fast-food chain away from their campus.

In a letter to the editor in the student-run NDSMC Observer, some Notre Dame students urged campus officials to “Keep Chick-Fil-A away”, raising several concerns.

The article starts by referencing a May 12 Instagram post by Notre Dame Campus Dining, which alluded to the university considering Chick-fil-A as an on-campus restaurant option.

The article in the student-run newspaper goes on to detail why it would be beneficial to look at other campus dining options outside of Chick-fil-A.

“While Chick-fil-A’s popularity on Notre Dame’s campus often goes unchallenged, we think it’s time to change that. We have serious ethical concerns regarding Chick-fil-A and believe that a variety of other restaurants would better fit Notre Dame’s mission and our student body’s needs,” the article read.

The article then links to a letter to Campus Dining, opposing Chick-fil-A and calling for student and faculty leaders to stop catering Chick-fil-A at campus events.

The concerns the students had included the restaurant’s issues with the LGBTQ+ community, participation in animal agriculture and lack of diversity in healthy food options.

Sen. Lindsey Graham responded to this in a Twitter thread Wednesday, expressing his disappointment in hearing that some students and faculty were against bringing Chick-fil-A on campus due to their disagreement with values held by the food chain’s founders.

“What a dangerous precedent to set,” the senator tweeted. “I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick fil-A’s back.”

Sen. Graham then doubled down with his next statement in support of the fast-food chain.

“I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick fil-A!” the tweet from Sen. Graham read.

This tweet grabbed a good amount of attention Wednesday as it trended highly on Twitter in the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police: Missing woman found
Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old...
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

An Orangeburg County woman received a $14,000 payment after she says she was falsely arrested,...
Court records: Orangeburg County woman gets $14k after false arrest
One person detained following report of armed individual at Weapons Station
Authorities are looking for Jesse Lopez Juarez. NCPD officials say Rodrigo Lopez Santigo,...
North Charleston police searching for 3-year-old boy reportedly abducted by father
The data from the Case-Shiller Index reveals Charleston median home prices jumped from $281,370...
Charleston median home prices rise above US median price