Solicitor: Sheriff’s office provided information in Sutherland case after nearly 7-month delay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the Charleston County Sheriff’s office has provided requested information involving the death of Jamal Sutherland after several months of delay.

Wilson said the sheriff’s office provided her office with 162 gigabytes of information regarding the Special Operations Group which is the sheriff’s team of detention deputies involved in Sutherland’s death. Wilson said the information consists of hours of videos and hundreds of documents.

Wilson said the officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, her office and later the FBI had been requesting the information for nearly seven months. She said her office has already discovered evidence relevant to the investigation.

“While some of the information has proven to be unimportant, we cannot determine the evidentiary value of a piece of information until we have reviewed it,” Wilson said.

She said she has met with the Sutherlands and their attorneys to inform them of this development.

“They share in my disappointment and concern over delays by the Sheriff’s Office,” Wilson said. “Because these latest items are necessary for the expert’s review, and the expert’s opinions are critical in my analysis, I will not make a final decision until we thoroughly vet this latest information.”

“Both the community and the Sutherland family deserve a thorough investigation and I will continue to push for that,” she said.

