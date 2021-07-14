SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Solicitor: Sheriff’s office provided information in Sutherland case after nearly 7-month delay

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the Charleston County Sheriff’s office has provided requested...
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the Charleston County Sheriff’s office has provided requested information involving the death of Jamal Sutherland after several months of delay.(Provided)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said the Charleston County Sheriff’s office has provided requested information involving the death of Jamal Sutherland after several months of delay.

Wilson said the sheriff’s office provided her office with 162 gigabytes of information regarding the Special Operations Group which is the sheriff’s team of detention deputies involved in Sutherland’s death. Wilson said the information consists of hours of videos and hundreds of documents.

Wilson said the officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, her office and later the FBI had been requesting the information for nearly seven months. She said her office has already discovered evidence relevant to the investigation.

“While some of the information has proven to be unimportant, we cannot determine the evidentiary value of a piece of information until we have reviewed it,” Wilson said.

She said she has met with the Sutherlands and their attorneys to inform them of this development.

“They share in my disappointment and concern over delays by the Sheriff’s Office,” Wilson said. “Because these latest items are necessary for the expert’s review, and the expert’s opinions are critical in my analysis, I will not make a final decision until we thoroughly vet this latest information.”

“Both the community and the Sutherland family deserve a thorough investigation and I will continue to push for that,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police: Missing woman found
Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old...
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Joseph Jackson was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Solicitor’s office won’t charge deputies in April officer-involved shooting in McClellanville
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Modesto Mazariegos...
Deputies arrest man accused of assaulting woman at Goose Creek bathroom
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Charleston Water System has openings for engineers and technicians
A health organization has been taking COVID-19 vaccine clinics to churches in rural areas to...
Health care agency takes vaccine clinics to church and jail to encourage vaccinations