Deputies cleared in April officer-involved shooting in McClellanville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says two deputies “reasonably and lawfully exercised deadly force” in a shooting in McClellanville in April.

A letter from Ninth Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Bryan Alfaro to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation revealed First Sgt. Henry McClellan and Deputy Micah Cox “were in actual and imminent danger of death and/or great bodily harm” when they opened fire on a man on whom they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road on April 24 to serve the warrant for failure to register as a sex offender on Joseph Jackson. Investigators said Jackson shot at the deputies who returned fire, wounding Jackson.

Deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Joseph Jackson at his McClellanville home on April 24 when they say he opened fire on them. (Live 5)

One deputy sustained an injury to his arm and was subsequently treated at the scene.

The State Law Enforcement Division charged Jackson with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to jail records.

He remained in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center since his arrest following the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.