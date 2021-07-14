Volunteers sought for College Park canal trash collector clean-up

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - People in the College Park Estates neighborhood are concerned about a new trash collecting device in their neighborhood canal, that’s collecting trash in a nearby creek.

About a month ago, a new device, called a WaterGoat, was installed in the Limestone branch canal area.

The purpose of the WaterGoat is to trap litter that washes in from area storm drains, keeping trash and other debris out of streets, ditches and streams.

It’s been collecting trash since the installation, but residents who live nearby are unsure of who is cleaning it.

Berkeley County Stormwater Management says the last time it was cleaned was July 8, after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa.

Berkeley County Councilman Brandon Cox represents the residents of College Park, and he says obviously it is working because it is collecting trash, but he also sees why residents think it’s an eye sore. “It’s brand new and it’s a double-edged sword, and I wouldn’t want to look at it either.”

Cox says they want to get it cleaned out as often as possible, especially after it rains, which is when more trash flows through the creek.

WaterGoat device founder Mark Maksimowicz says the devices usually need to be cleaned out monthly or weekly. He says they should be cleaned much more frequently after it rains.

The Keep Berkeley Beautiful organization and Berkeley County Government are holding signups for people to volunteer to get involved.

Those who wish to volunteer with cleanup efforts, can contact the county’s Stormwater Program Manager Thurman Simmons at Thurman.simmons@berkeleycountysc.gov or call 843-719-2691.

Additionally the county says to contact Sarah McCarthy-Smith at sarah.smith@berkeleycountysc.gov or call her at 843-719-2383.

Berkeley County Stormwater, in partnership with Keep Berkeley Beautiful, will be on site of the WaterGoat on next Tuesday and Thursday for a WaterGoat Cleanup Educational Demonstration. It starts at 9 a.m. on both days.

The county says Keep Berkeley Beautiful will provide all necessary cleanup supplies to volunteers.

Caroline Volunteer Fire Department says they are still a partner in the cleanups, but they’ve been waiting on Berkeley County to get them supplies.

