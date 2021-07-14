SC Lottery
Widely scattered storms possible through the weekend!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less rain, more sun, more heat today! A few spotty showers are possible near the coast this morning before any showers and storms that develop head inland this afternoon. Highs today will top out near 90 degrees today.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

