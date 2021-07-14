Working Wednesdays: Charleston Water System has openings for engineers and technicians

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5′s Working Wednesdays is giving you a chance to work with a utility. Charleston Water System (CWS) is hiring for several positions.

According to its website, CWS describes itself as a “public water and wastewater utility serving the greater Charleston area. Our water and wastewater services protect public health and the environment, provide fire protection, and support our economy.”

New opportunities are always coming available, but current openings include associate engineer/engineer and vehicle & equipment technician. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, August 1. To apply for jobs with Charleston Water System, click the link.

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 2 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

