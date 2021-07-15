SC Lottery
AP source: Panthers’ Moton agrees to 4-year, $72M extension

(Carolina Panthers)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with offensive tackle Taylor Moton, narrowly beating the deadline to sign players with the franchise tag to a contract extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes $43 million in guaranteed money. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the contract.

Moton has started all 16 games in each of the past three seasons at right tackle and has been the team’s top offensive lineman during that span.

The deal was reached about an hour before the 4 p.m. league-wide deadline for signing franchise players to long-term deals. If a deal had not been reached, Moton would have had to play the season under a one-year contract worth $13.7 million under the franchise tag.

Now the big question becomes whether the Panthers will consider transitioning Moton over to left tackle, something the team has considered but has not moved on. Moton continued to work at right tackle during OTAs and minicamp, but the team did draft Brady Christensen in the third round and he has been working at right tackle as well.

The deal is the highest ever for a Panthers offensive lineman.

A second-round pick in 2017, Moton has never missed a game during his four seasons with Carolina. He was a reserve as a rookie, but stepped in as a full-time starter in 2018 and has been a mainstay at right tackle ever since.

