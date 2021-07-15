SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy

By WBAL Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBAL) - Police said they’ve charged a man with murdering a woman who was in town to bring her son to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Michelle Cummings and her husband were staying at the graduate hotel when she was killed by a stray bullet.

“I know the arrest will not bring the families their beloved wife and mother with back, but i hope this provides them some justice,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said.

Jackson talked to reporters on Wednesday after he spoke with the husband of Cummings to convey the news that this part of the case has been closed.

“The Annapolis police department detectives have arrested 29-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis and charged him with the homicide of Michelle Cummings of Houston, Texas,” Jackson said.

Cummings was killed by a single “errant” bullet on June 28 while sitting on a hotel patio, according to Jackson.

She was in Annapolis dropping her son Trey off at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Jackson said Harrod has been charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to Cummings’ death.

Jackson said his team was able to identify Harrod as their primary suspect after receiving tips on the case and after reviewing video and photographic evidence from the crime scene.

Police say Harrod had an outstanding warrant for cutting off his ankle monitor and that he assaulted the officer who tried to arrest him.

Copyright 2021 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary...
8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death
Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley

Latest News

For the week ending Saturday, the state received more than 2,490 initial claims. That’s an...
SC reports 4th consecutive weekly increase in first-time unemployment claims
CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet killing of mom bringing son to US Naval Academy
Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses