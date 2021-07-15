Beaufort Co. man arrested for uploading child pornography

LADYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of sexually exploiting minors and uploading child pornography to the internet.

The BCSO says Phillip Martin Jr., 42, of Lady’s Island, has been charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say they received a lead from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children initiative. The ICAC says they learned that child sexual abuse imagery was being uploaded to the Internet from computers or other electronic devices by an unknown subject in Beaufort County.

Further investigation substantiated the lead and the BCSO says it revealed that the child sexual abuse imagery had been uploaded by Martin.

Martin lived on Brindlewood Drive on Lady’s Island and based on the prior information, BCSO investigators say they received a warrant to search the Brindlewood Drive residence.

Investigators executed the warrant on Thursday morning and deputies say they tool Martin into custody. Once they located and seized Martin’s electronic devices, deputies say they learned the devices were used to upload the child sexual abuse imagery.

During the search of Martin residence the BCSO says investigators seized numerous electronic devices. Deputies say The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will conduct forensic examinations on the seized devices and those examinations may result in additional criminal charges.

Martin was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and booked on the charges, but the BCSO says he has yet to receive a bond hearing.

