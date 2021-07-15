Berkeley Co. schools hold job fair

SC Lottery
By Summer Huechtker and Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is holding a job fair for certified teachers who can start Aug. 10th.

BCSD says they are looking for certified teachers in Special Education for all grade levels, along with middle level, and high school teachers.

The district has about 80 total vacancies for teacher positions, but BCSD Spokesperson Brian Troutman says that number is not uncommon compared to pre-COVID years.

Interested candidates will meet with district level administrators, members of the human resources team, and in some cases, school principals.

Troutman says they are excited to be hosting an in-person job fair again. He says the fair makes the hiring process go a lot quicker and easier and for new employees.

“I would definitely bring a copy of your resume, bring some references, bring some positivity. You know and bring some availability,” Troutman said. “Be prepared for interviews on the spot. Be prepared that you may be asked to meet with a principal later in the day or visit a school later in the day. Be prepared that you may be offered a job later in the day.”

Thursday’s hiring event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and school administrators say it will be held at the Berkeley County Education Center Board Room located at 229 East Main Street in Moncks Corner.

Troutman says they originally asked teachers to pre-register, but they will also be accepting walk-ins Thursday morning.

Dorchester District Two and Charleston County School Districts say they do not have any official job fairs planned for the rest of the summer.

As of Monday, DD2 had 27 teacher openings.

Colleton County School District says they still have about 20 openings they need to fill too. They say they are offering a $2500 signing bonus for certified secondary education teachers and for special education teachers.

