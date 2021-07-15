SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bracket released for 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

Shriners Children's Hospital has been named the title sponsor for the Charleston Classic
Shriners Children's Hospital has been named the title sponsor for the Charleston Classic(ESPN)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson will open the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic against Temple tournament organizers announced on Thursday as the entire bracket for this years event was revealed.

This will be the 4th time for both the Tigers and the Owls playing in the Lowcountry tournament and each won a title by beating the other team in the finals. Clemson won the inaugural event beating Temple in 2008 while the Owls returned the favor beating Clemson in the title game in 2017.

Other first round match ups include St. Bonaventure against Boise State, Marquette against Ole Miss and West Virginia facing Elon.

The Classic begins on November 18th and the title game will be played on the 21st.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary...
8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says

Latest News

(Carolina Panthers)
AP source: Panthers’ Moton agrees to 4-year, $72M extension
SC State announces basketball coaching staff
The RiverDogs picked up their 42nd win in a 4 hour game over Augusta on Wednesday
VIDEO: RiverDogs win marathon over GreenJackets
The RiverDogs picked up their 42nd win of the year beating Augusta on Wednesday
RiverDogs Outlast Augusta 10-8 in Four Hour Contest