Bracket released for 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson will open the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic against Temple tournament organizers announced on Thursday as the entire bracket for this years event was revealed.

This will be the 4th time for both the Tigers and the Owls playing in the Lowcountry tournament and each won a title by beating the other team in the finals. Clemson won the inaugural event beating Temple in 2008 while the Owls returned the favor beating Clemson in the title game in 2017.

Other first round match ups include St. Bonaventure against Boise State, Marquette against Ole Miss and West Virginia facing Elon.

The Classic begins on November 18th and the title game will be played on the 21st.

