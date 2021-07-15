SC Lottery
Businesses survey damage from overnight Mt. Pleasant fire

By Patrick Phillips and Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses.

Firefighters responded to a fire just before 12:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard between Shelmore and Anna Knapp Boulevards after a 911 caller reported flames coming through the roof of one of the buildings.

The fire heavily damaged Jean’s Bridal of Mount Pleasant, Tidal Loan Auto Money and the IHT Accounting firm.

Mount Pleasant Fire Capt. Matt Tidwell said the roof of Jean’s Bridal collapsed in the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but Mayor Will Haynie said the owner of Jean’s Bridal was concerned about the impact on wedding plans because of the fire.

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early Thursday morning.(Owen Miller)

He also praised the work of firefighters from Mount Pleasant and neighboring areas whose quick response prevented the fire from spreading to additional neighboring businesses.

Crews remained on the scene Thursday afternoon working to assess the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

