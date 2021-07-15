SC Lottery
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test

CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library says they will be temporarily closing a branch after one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The CCPL says they will be closing the Dorchester Road Library branch, including book drops and material returns.

Per the CCPL’s response protocols, the library says they are cleaning and sanitizing the building with help from a certified third-party contractor.

Once cleaning is complete, the CCPL says the branch will reopen for in-person services. Officials say that branch reopening date is anticipated to Friday.

The CCPL’s Summer Feeding program will continue as scheduled, but on Thursday is will be outside of the branch.

All employees known to have come into contact with COVID positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.

CCPL continues to work with DHEC, follow CDC guidelines and ensure that all best practices are implemented in their service models. Library leaders say they want to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect all their staff and patrons.

For updates on reopening and operating status, please visit the Charleston County Public Library’s website or contact the branch at 843-552-6466.

