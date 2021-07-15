SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The U.S. government is starting to deposit child tax credit money into the accounts of more than 35 million families.

President Joe Biden has expanded the credit for one year as part of coronavirus relief. The result is that most families will now qualify for monthly payments of as much as $300 per child beginning Thursday.

The new credit payments will give parents on average about $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

Biden is seeking to extend the payments and make them permanent. He says that would cut child poverty in half and help economic growth.

“To the people who say we can’t afford to give the middle class a break, I say we can afford it by making people at the top, and the big corporations, over 50 of which paid no taxes last year at all, to finally just start paying their fair share,” Biden said. “We’re not going to gouge them. Just pay your fair share. Because people who are working hard and paying taxes deserve a break.”

Advocates say the monthly payments can help smooth out an impoverished family’s income, making it easier for them to budget and less dependent on high-interest lenders.

Some Republican lawmakers say the payments will make parents less likely to work.

The payments begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. But higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary...
8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
A Charleston County lawmaker has asked Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson to...
Lawmaker questions legality of MUSC employees fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccine
The bulldog statue stands at the Chestnut Street entrance of South Carolina State University.
S.C. State to forgive $9.8 million in student debt
Officials with South Carolina State University have announced that the university will clear...
SC State to clear $9.8 million in student debt