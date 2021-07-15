Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The U.S. government is starting to deposit child tax credit money into the accounts of more than 35 million families.

President Joe Biden has expanded the credit for one year as part of coronavirus relief. The result is that most families will now qualify for monthly payments of as much as $300 per child beginning Thursday.

The new credit payments will give parents on average about $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

Biden is seeking to extend the payments and make them permanent. He says that would cut child poverty in half and help economic growth.

“To the people who say we can’t afford to give the middle class a break, I say we can afford it by making people at the top, and the big corporations, over 50 of which paid no taxes last year at all, to finally just start paying their fair share,” Biden said. “We’re not going to gouge them. Just pay your fair share. Because people who are working hard and paying taxes deserve a break.”

Advocates say the monthly payments can help smooth out an impoverished family’s income, making it easier for them to budget and less dependent on high-interest lenders.

Some Republican lawmakers say the payments will make parents less likely to work.

The payments begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. But higher-income families with incomes of $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.

