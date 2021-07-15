FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes of I-526 West

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash and slowdown on I-526.

The department says the two left lanes of I-526 West have been closed as of 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

The lanes are closed due to a crash that happened at Exit 23A which heads toward Clements Ferry Road on Daniel Island.

There has not been any word on any injuries stemming from the crash. Highway patrol has not given an estimate when the crash will be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.