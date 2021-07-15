Emergency crews respond to fire involving three Mt. Pleasant businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early Thursday morning.

It’s on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said crews responded just before 12:40 a.m. to the incident where heavy fire was reported involving multiple buildings.

According to Capt. Matt Tidwell, the businesses involved are Jean’s of Mount Pleasant whose roof has collapsed, Auto Money and the Allen G. Bolden Accounting Firm.

No injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING: We’re working to learn details of a large fire in the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant. This is video from the scene from Owen Miller. Our @PaolaTArruda is on the ground trying to get info@Live5News #chsnews pic.twitter.com/zTKC7lzy3u — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) July 15, 2021

Right now Mount pleasant crews are on scene of a fire on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd. This is happening at the Jean’s Bridal shop building.



Multiple crews are on scene, roof of the building had collapsed. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/1PfHTH9ABq — Paola Tristan Arruda (@PaolaTArruda) July 15, 2021

