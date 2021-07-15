Emergency crews respond to fire involving three Mt. Pleasant businesses
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early Thursday morning.
It’s on the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Boulevard.
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department said crews responded just before 12:40 a.m. to the incident where heavy fire was reported involving multiple buildings.
According to Capt. Matt Tidwell, the businesses involved are Jean’s of Mount Pleasant whose roof has collapsed, Auto Money and the Allen G. Bolden Accounting Firm.
No injuries have been reported.
