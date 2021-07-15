SC Lottery
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC

The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will become the second state to ban the sale of Bradford pear trees at nurseries.

The ban will also include any other pear trees that are grown on the commonly used Pyrus calleryana rootstock which is native to China and Vietnam.

Ohio was the first state to announce a ban on the species. Their ban goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

While the ban on these plants will make them illegal to sell or trade within South Carolina, it will not be illegal to possess them on their property or for residents to keep what they have.

