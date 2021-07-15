SC Lottery
James Island town council to consider six-member council referendum, mayor pay raise

James Island Town Hall
James Island Town Hall(Live 5)
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island town council will consider two proposals that could change the future of their local government, during Thursday’s council meeting.

Council members will consider an ordinance to increase compensation for the position of mayor, from $15,000 to $48,000. If the ordinance is approved, the pay raise would be in effect the next term.

Before Mayor Bill Woolsey became the mayor, the position was full-time, and the salary was $35,000. Since then, the position became a part-time role, with Mayor Woolsey choosing to accept $15,000.

Town council will also consider a referendum to increase town council from four to six members. The referendum would be posed as a question on the ballot for the town of James Island election in November of 2023.

Town councilman Troy Mullinax said he is proposing the referendum because he believes the town will have more representation, and it will allow terms to be staggered so people aren’t running for the positions all at once.

Mullinax believes the conversation around the mayor’s pay raise should also be posed as a referendum question.

“It would be my hope that the [questions] would be on the referendum together, because they are big questions the public should weigh in on,” Mullinax said. “I can think of not too many more questions than that, that the public should have direct participation in.”

The meeting will take place at the James Island Town Hall at 7 p.m. You can find the agenda here.

