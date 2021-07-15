SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
According to police, the investigation is in the area of 1000 Bluewater Way and involves a...
Charleston police officers conducting death investigation in W. Ashley
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
Harriette Greene-Brown was last seen on July 5 by a family member, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police: Missing woman found
Investigators arrested 20-year-old Mason Cole, 19-year-old Tyquan Holmes, and 21-year-old...
Investigators arrest three suspects in Colleton County murder

Latest News

South Carolina’s rate of cases and percent positive are both increasing, and it’s already...
SC sees nearly 40% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in past three weeks
An Orangeburg County woman received a $14,000 payment after she says she was falsely arrested,...
Court records: Orangeburg County woman gets $14k after false arrest
The town approved the building of a new, high-end condo complex that has some park-goers asking...
Luxury beach front condos going up on Kiawah Island
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure