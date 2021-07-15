SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Carolina GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race

The budget tax cuts would reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99 percent over five years...
The budget tax cuts would reduce the personal income tax rate to 3.99 percent over five years and increases the zero-tax bracket to $25,500 for married filers.(WNCN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republicans are moving forward with a bill that defines what teachers can and can’t say about race and racism in classrooms.

State Senate leader Phil Berger says teachers would be prohibited from compelling students to personally adopt a list of 13 beliefs.

Republicans haven’t identified a single case of this happening, and Berger says teachers therefore have nothing to worry about.

But Democrats, education groups and racial justice advocates fear the measure will stifle conversations on race in schools and have a chilling effect on teachers.

They say so-called “critical race theory” is being misrepresented as a boogeyman for political purposes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston, which has been named at the top numerous times by companies like Travel + Leisure...
Charleston ranks in top 50 places to live, but 3 SC cities ranked higher
Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is charging an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old with involuntary...
8-year-old, 9-year-old charged in South Carolina man’s shooting death
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says

Latest News

An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Businesses survey damage, brides-to-be figure next steps after Mt. Pleasant fire
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina hits 1K+ newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
Phillip Martin Jr.
Beaufort Co. man arrested for uploading child pornography
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling announced Tuesday the Palmetto...
Organization hosts legal support clinic for former inmates
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC reports 4th consecutive weekly increase in first-time unemployment claims