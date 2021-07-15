Police: Help identify man photographed stealing copper from church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man photographed damaging a church’s ac unity in order to steal the copper inside.

Police say the robbery took place on July 7, but the church didn’t reported it to them until Wednesday.

A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing copper from the broken units.

HPD says the crime happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 7.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or has information pertaining to the incident is asked to please contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

