Police: Help identify man photographed stealing copper from church
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man photographed damaging a church’s ac unity in order to steal the copper inside.
Police say the robbery took place on July 7, but the church didn’t reported it to them until Wednesday.
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing copper from the broken units.
HPD says the crime happened at around 9:30 p.m. on July 7.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos or has information pertaining to the incident is asked to please contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.
