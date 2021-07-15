RiverDogs Outlast Augusta 10-8 in Four Hour Contest

Charleston, SC — In a game that took four hours to complete, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets for a 10-8 win on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in front of 3,413 fans. The RiverDogs worked 13 walks in the contest, their most in a game since the 2013 season. The team remained tied with the Durham Bulls for the best record in Minor League Baseball.

Each team scored a single run in the first inning to set the stage for what was to come later in the game. RiverDogs starter Luis Moncada walked the leadoff hitter Cade Bunnell and then allowed an opposite field single to Vaughn Grissom to put runners on the corners with no outs. Willie Carter collected the first of his four runs batted in with an RBI groundout to put Augusta on top 1-0.

The RiverDogs (42-18) scored a lone run in each of the next two innings to take a lead of their own. With two outs and nobody on in the first, Brett Wisely singled and was joined on base by Diego Infante after he worked a walk. Alexander Ovalles capitalized on the opportunity with an RBI single to tie the score. In the second, Garrett Hiott drove in Michael Berglund with a single to make it 2-1.

All of that early action was nothing compared to what the third inning provided. Augusta (28-33) scored four runs with two outs in the frame to surge in front by a 5-2 score. Carter drove in two of the runs with a double and Ricardo Rodriguez and Brandon Parker provided the other RBI with back-to-back singles. However, the lead for the GreenJackets was short-lived.

Reliever Zach Seipel took over on the mound for Augusta in the bottom half and promptly surrendered a double and two walks to load the bases three batters into his outing. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in the first run of the frame. Seipel and fellow reliever Ben Thompson combined to walk three of the next four hitters, forcing in two runs to tie the score at 5-5. The RiverDogs weren’t quite finished, as Osleivis Basabe drove in three more runs with a bases-clearing triple into shallow right field that eluded the diving attempt of Landon Stephens.

The GreenJackets managed to trim the deficit down to 8-7 by the time the game reached the midpoint of the fifth inning. In the bottom of that frame, a balk by Augusta pitcher Rolddy Munoz allowed a runner to score from third without a ball being put in play. Jonathan Embry pushed the lead out to 10-7 with a solo home run, his fifth long ball of the season, in the sixth.

Augusta scored one more run in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Andrew Gross struck out Ricardo Rodriguez to end the threat and earn his second save of the season. Reliever Audry Lugo pitched exceptionally out of the bullpen, helping to settle the game with 3.0 scoreless innings over which he allowed just one hit. Moncada allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in 3.0 innings. Graeme Stinson allowed two runs over 2.0 innings in his return to the club.

Hiott finished with multiple hits for a third straight game and joined Brett Wisely as the only RiverDogs with more than one in the game. Carter led all hitters with his four RBI for Augusta, while Basabe paced the RiverDogs with three.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs promotions team pranked a fan during a between-innings contest on Wednesday night. The fan was blindfolded as two members of the team held a jump rope near his feet. He was told that the crowd would tell him when to jump and to find out how long he could last before the rope hit him. Before the attempt began, the rope was tossed aside, leaving the fan jumping for no reason on the field in front of the dugout as the whole crowd enjoyed a good laugh at his expense.

The third game of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Ben Brecht (2-2, 3.40) will start the game for the RiverDogs against Augusta RHP Joey Estes (1-3, 2.33).