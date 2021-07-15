School supply drive underway ahead of First Day Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is coordinating a school supply drive in preparation for the annual First Day Festival.

The city has established nine drop off locations for school supplies. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 3 and the city says pre-packaged bags of school supplies will be distributed to students Aug. 8 at the festival from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center and South Carolina Aquarium.

The nine drop off points are as follows:

Downtown Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street Charleston Gaillard Center, 75 Calhoun Street City of Charleston Parks and Recreation offices, 823 Meeting Street

West Ashley/James Island Bees Landing Recreation Center, 1580 Ashley Gardens Boulevard Hindu Temple of Charleston, 1740 Jervey Avenue James Island Recreation Center, 1088 Quail Drive

Daniel Island/North Charleston Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive Charleston County Public Service Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston



Officials say the most requested supplies include pens and pencils, erasers, wide-ruled filler paper, wide-ruled composition books, two pocket folders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, index cards, tissues, hand sanitizer, glue and scissors.

The First Day Festival is a celebration of education to provide information to families about available resources and support services, provide children with free school supplies and enjoy a fun day before the start of the new school year.

“The First Day Festival is able to make the impact it does because of the remarkable support of our Charleston community,” Director of the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth and Families Mindy Strum said. “Each year, through contributions of supplies, participation from local organizations and more, the festival delivers a fun and informative celebration of education that gets local students ready for a strong start to the new school year.”

The First Day Festival will also feature exhibits providing information on student support services and community resources, activities in the city of Charleston Recreation Department’s kids zone, free admission to the South Carolina Aquarium during festival hours and a free food distribution with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

