Storm chances stay low through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is parked over the Southeast leading to plenty of sunshine, plenty of heat and a few showers and storms each day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

