Storm chances stay low through the weekend!
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is parked over the Southeast leading to plenty of sunshine, plenty of heat and a few showers and storms each day.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
