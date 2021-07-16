Augusta shooting leaves 39-year-old mom with five wounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother of three fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot five times.

“Whoever did this just remember somebody looking for you. And, they will find you. And, I just pray they find you before I do,” said William Shelton, father of the victim.

Investigators now searching for at least three suspects.

Deputies got the call around 6 p.m. Wednesday to Fox Den Apartments over behind Copeland Elementary in Augusta. That’s where they found Venus Shelton, a 39-year-old mother of three, with five gunshot wounds.

We spoke with her father, William Shelton.

“I was working and they called to tell me my daughter got shot. They tell me she got shot in the back and the leg,” he said.

Investigators say they found her on the ground with five gunshot wounds.

“A white guy who stay in the apartment across from her ran out and wrapped a towel around her, stopped her from bleeding so bad. I thank god for him,” said Shelton.

Her dad says the wounds are very serious but they are clinging to hope. Her mom was at the hospital with her.

“Says she’s talking and that’s a good sign. I’m praying God do everything he needs to do to make sure she can be back with her daughters. Because she’s got three daughters and her,” he said.

Deputies say they only have a vague description right now, searching for three Black men in white T-shirts seen running from the scene.

