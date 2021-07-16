Beaufort deputies search for missing 15-year-old

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since July 9.

Lawrence Deaver, 15, of Burton, who was last seen by family leaving his home on Hosea Road in Burton.

Deaver has been in contact with others since he has gone missing and deputies say Deaver has expressed that he is okay, but refuses to return home.

Deaver is 5′10″ tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, deputies say.

The missing boy may still be in the Burton area.

The BCSO says anyone who has information on Deaver’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.

