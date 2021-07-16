Berkeley Co. building ‘mega boat landing’ in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County and Santee Cooper are partnering together to work on a “Mega Boat Landing Project” for Lake Moultrie.

Berkeley County Spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer says the site for the new boat landing was previously Lions Beach and the old Atkins Boat Landing. They are located at the end of Broughton Road in Moncks Corner.

Moldenhauer says the project spans approximately 14 acres and will include many improvements. She says the new boat landing will include six boat launch ramps, a dock protected by a breakwater, an event pavilion, a walking trail and around 180 passenger and 180 boat trailer parking spots.

Additionally, there will be a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office outpost dock for deputies to respond to lake emergencies, Moldenhauer said.

Santee Cooper will design and permit the project’s marine elements which Moldenhauer says includes the docks and breakwater. She says Berkeley County Engineering will permit the design plans in cooperation with the Town of Moncks Corner and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Berkeley County Roads and Bridges will perform all work on the land and in the parking lot, Moldenhauer said.

The county says the proposed site plan for land use went before the Town of Moncks Corner Board of Zoning Appeals on July 6 and was unanimously approved.

Berkeley County says the total cost of the project is approximately $6.5 million and it is being funded from a 75% matching grant from the State, as well as State water recreation funds and Berkeley County Accommodations Tax.

Santee Cooper has provided a long-term gratis lease to Berkeley County for the project Moldenhauer says.

The county says the project is expected to be complete by Fall 2022.

